A Morning Consult Poll of 1,465 Jeopardy! viewers conducted Aug. 13-16 found that Burton was the top choice with 16% and new primetime Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik ranked No. 2 with 13%. New full-time Jeopardy! host Richards garnered 3% of the vote in a four-way tie for 7th place. Ken Jennings ranked third with 12%, followed by Aaron Rodgers at 8% and Anderson Cooper at 6%. The Morning Consult poll also found that 47% of Jeopardy! fans approve of Richards' hiring, while 16% oppose. Bialik garnered 70% approval and 9% opposition. More than half of Jeopardy! viewers (54 %) polled said the new hosts made them neither more nor less interested in watching the game show. About 1 in 3 viewers (32 %) said they were more interested in tuning in, while 14% said the casting choices made them less interested.