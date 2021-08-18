Cancel
The Google Pixel 5a Is $449, Adds a Bigger Screen and Water Resistance

I relinquished my Galaxy S9+ for a Pixel 5, and convinced my family members to do the same. We wanted to love them. Unfortunately, we all hate them. It's the only phone we've had which doesn't reliably make phone calls. They have persistent audio handling bugs which cause silence during phone calls, WIFI calling which frequently doesn't work and doesn't failover to 4G/5G, bad speakers compared to other cheaper phones, UI bugs which make them nonresponsive when receiving calls sometimes, bizarre SMS-handling bugs after switching SIM cards (required factory resets, reoccurred several times), and bad cell reception compared to Samsung phones in the same location. They are just buggy, poorly-performing hardware. These bugs are all widely complained about online, with few reliable resolutions and little support from Google. We'll be going back to Samsung as soon as we get fed up enough to sell out the cash and ditch these suckers. Quite disappointing, because they seem like such a good product in theory but the execution is inadequate.

Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. In lieu of an official announcement at a crowded Unpacked event primarily dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, we only got an indirect confirmation of the S21 FE's existence a couple of weeks ago, followed by the most comprehensive unofficial look possible at Samsung's upcoming budget flagship.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are yet to be launched after a short preview Google made for them a few weeks ago, promising premium design and what seems to be Google's attempt to get back in the game with the big boys on the flagship scene. Now, TechRadar reports another detail of the upcoming phones has been revealed in a screenshot shared by Hiroshi Lockheimer (Google's Senior Vice President for Android). The photo has since been removed by Lockheimer.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play Store will soon show app ratings tailored to users’ devices

App ratings are an important way for consumers to support others in their search for the perfect app, but these ratings aren’t always useful for everyone. Someone who has a low-end tablet, for example, may experience issues running an app that someone who has a high-end phone wouldn’t experience. To address this, Google says it will soon adjust app ratings to reflect the types of devices relevant to each user.
TechnologyPhandroid

Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases from Samsung, Spigen, and more

If you haven’t already gotten in your pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, there’s still plenty of time. And with the launch date not coming until August 27th, it’s time to get those case orders in too so that you’ll have everything you need right away. We’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases from the likes of Samsung, Spigen, and others so that you have plenty of options to choose from.
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Nokia XR20

What’s huge, tough and grey? And err… has a waggly bit on the end? No, not a whale, but this the latest from HMD Global, the people who now run the Nokia brand. This is the XR20 and it’s an absolute beast. Yes, like the whale, even in water. Up to 1.5m for an hour etc.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Opinion: Google’s Pixel 6 just made the Pixel 5a relevant

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is a wrap and there’s a lot to get excited about from the smartphone giant. New watches, earbuds, and – oh yeah – some new bendy phones or something. In all seriousness, Samsung’s new hardware lineup looks dope but for me, the Unpacked event was a temporary distraction as I have never been a huge fan of Samsung mobile devices. It has been nearly a decade (Galaxy S3? Maybe?) since I owned a Samsung phone and the emerging foldable form-factor, well, I’m just not sold on it just yet.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Samsung takes on Google Pixel 5a with the new Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy A52s mid-range smartphone to compete with devices like the newly announced Google Pixel 5A. When compared to the Galaxy A52, the new Galaxy A52s has only two changes. First, it is powered by Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance. Second, it is available in a new Awesome Mint colour variant.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Pixel 5a 5G promo video allegedly leaked by Japanese carrier

Google is rumored to announce Pixel 5a later today. Yesterday, some images of the Pixel 5a’s components leaked revealing information about the upcoming smartphone. Today, the Japanese carrier Softbank accidentally shared the official promo video of Google Pixel 5a 5G almost confirming its imminent launch. The video was first spotted...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 5a announcement event date tipped

Google is apparently ready for a surprise Pixel 5a announcement, after hinting that not all upcoming Pixel phones will be powered by its new homebrew Tensor processor. They could've been, by all counts, talking about its next budget Pixel 5a phone, as the rumored Pixel Fold might very well arrive with a Tensor chipset of its own.
Cell PhonesCNET

Pixel 5A: How to buy Google's newest smartphone today

Google surprised everyone on Tuesday by announcing the Pixel 5A with 5G, a midrange and affordable phone. The Pixel 5A uses the same design as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A (5G), but has a larger display and a huge battery that gives you all-day battery life. And for the...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Google officially announces Pixel 5a 5G, available only in the US and Japan

After several leaks over the past few months, Google today officially launched the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. Google Pixel 5a 5G will cost $449 and it comes with IP67 water resistance, a higher capacity battery and a bigger 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen. The camera system is the same one which we have already seen in Pixel 5.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google’s Pixel 5a Is Here For Just $449

Google’s Pixel phones have over the years seen an increase in price where they kind of stopped being flagship phones you could buy for half the price of a regular flagship. Maybe that has put some people off from buying the phone, and to help counter that, Google started releasing “A” series of phones that are cheaper.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Pixel 5A review: Snappy performance, familiar design

Google's $449 Pixel 5A with 5G is the second major Pixel announcement this year, hot on the heels of the Pixel 6 teaser earlier this month. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that powers a 6.34-inch OLED display. The phone also has IP67 water- and dust-resistance. So while Google's...

