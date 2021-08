As the clock ticks down we get closer and closer to the game’s release, we have gotten another Metroid Dread teaser to hold us over while we continue to wait. While it hasn’t been too long since the last teaser, more info about Metroid Dread is always welcome. This one doesn’t showcase any new gameplay, but rather gives us more insight into the game’s backstory. This includes more information about the new enemy of the game, the E.M.M.I. that roam this new world. As well as a returning foe that will likely strike fear into long-time Metroid fans. If you haven’t already, take a look at the video for yourself.