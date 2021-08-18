Cancel
Group Violence Intervention approved to reduce gun violence in Jackson

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Jackson City Council approved a proposal that aims to reduce gun violence. It’s called Group Violence Intervention, and will have the police department working with community advocates and local organizations to directly address groups who are committing gun violence, and finding better solutions to resolve conflicts. The new program will be funded by $1.5 million in federal funds over five years.

