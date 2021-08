Ohio State has always been a proud national power in college football. One of the premier programs in the country, the Buckeyes very rarely see themselves outside the landscape of top teams each season, and that’s due to the elite level of coaches and players the program has. A great reason for Ohio State’s success in the more recent regime is due to their electric offenses, thanks in large part to Urban Meyer and his implementation of the spread offense in Columbus during his tenure. As his teams broke and set records in several seasons, one of the best decisions of Meyer’s coaching career was handing the program over to current head coach, Ryan Day.