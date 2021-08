Star Wars has revealed a key piece of Emperor Palpatine's clones were created, as part of the continued effort to backfill some of the big story leaps that were made in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The canon timeline surrounding when and how Darth Sidious learned to clone himself and transfer his dark essence into new bodies has become very muddled, with auxiliary books, comics, and even series like The Mandalorian all offering up parts of the puzzle. Now Star Wars: The Bad Batch's season finale has offered up another key piece to have Palpatine managed to cheat death.