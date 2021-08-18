Flood Warning issued for Blount by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blount The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Blount County in east Tennessee Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1001 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported recent heavy rains in the warned area is causing minor flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Maryville, Sevierville, Alcoa, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Pittman Center, Townsend, Wears Valley, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Elkmont, McMahan, Walland, Seymour, Harrisburg, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cades Cove and Wildwood.alerts.weather.gov
