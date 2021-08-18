Alabama Restaurant Week in the Wiregrass

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches is pleased to announce the highly anticipated, first annual The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week from Monday, August 16 to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring over 90 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches. Over two weeks, participating restaurants will showcase multi-course, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner, while eateries offer additional dining deals. On the heels of a tumultuous year for the restaurant industry, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week provides an ideal opportunity for diners to show their support for the county’s local culinary scene, while enjoying more for less.