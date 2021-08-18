Language that addresses legality of road maintenance fee included in Aiken County budget amendment

Language that addresses the reasons for and the legality of Aiken County’s road maintenance fee has been included in an ordinance that would amend the county’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget that was finalized in June.

County Council unanimously approved the second reading of the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.

A third reading is needed for final approval.

The addition of the language is a response to a recent South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that a similar tax in Greenville County is unlawful.

Aiken City Council has begun the process of repealing the City of Aiken’s road maintenance fee, but County Administrator Clay Killian told the Aiken Standard earlier this month that the county planned to keep charging its fee.

He said the Supreme Court’s ruling “only applied to Greenville County” and that Aiken County was “comfortable with” its fee after discussing the legal ramifications with Aiken County Attorney Bradley Farrar.

The language in the budget amendment ordinance includes a review of state statutes and court rulings related to service and user fees.

Farrar recommended that the language be added to the ordinance, Killian said Tuesday.

It states that in Aiken County, “the road maintenance fee has allowed for the provision of an essential government service and the promotion of public safety, while limiting to the greatest extent those who pay it to the motorists most likely to reap the benefits their funding has ensured since 1992.”

County Council typically passes a budget amendment ordinance each year to make a variety of usually minor changes to the county’s financial plan.

Aiken County has an annual $25 per vehicle road maintenance fee. Proceeds from it are expected to provide at least $4 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year based on the county’s budget.

Seven members of County Council were present at Tuesday’s meeting. Absent were Kathy Rawls of District 1 and Andrew Siders of District 7.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said Rawls was “a bit under the weather” and Siders was “detained by a business matter.”

In other action Tuesday, County Council unanimously approved the following:

• A resolution that established a millage rate of 67.3 mills, down from the previous rate of 68.5, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

• The third and final reading of an ordinance to provide tax incentives for Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., which announced earlier this summer a plan to invest $17.4 million to construct a Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center at its MTU diesel engine manufacturing facility in Graniteville.

• A resolution to provide funding for a change order that would add $36,200 to the cost of a $149,500 roofing project at the Aiken County Pubic Library that is being handled by J.D. Gaskins Construction Company Inc. The extra money will pay for needed work that wasn’t included originally in the project such as pressure washing and the replacement of handrails.