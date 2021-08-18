Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Language that addresses legality of road maintenance fee included in Aiken County budget amendment

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmR3c_0bUkQZOd00

Language that addresses the reasons for and the legality of Aiken County’s road maintenance fee has been included in an ordinance that would amend the county’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget that was finalized in June.

County Council vice chairman purchases Dave's Grill & Grocery

County Council unanimously approved the second reading of the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.

A third reading is needed for final approval.

The addition of the language is a response to a recent South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that a similar tax in Greenville County is unlawful.

Aiken City Council has begun the process of repealing the City of Aiken’s road maintenance fee, but County Administrator Clay Killian told the Aiken Standard earlier this month that the county planned to keep charging its fee.

He said the Supreme Court’s ruling “only applied to Greenville County” and that Aiken County was “comfortable with” its fee after discussing the legal ramifications with Aiken County Attorney Bradley Farrar.

The language in the budget amendment ordinance includes a review of state statutes and court rulings related to service and user fees.

Farrar recommended that the language be added to the ordinance, Killian said Tuesday.

It states that in Aiken County, “the road maintenance fee has allowed for the provision of an essential government service and the promotion of public safety, while limiting to the greatest extent those who pay it to the motorists most likely to reap the benefits their funding has ensured since 1992.”

County Council typically passes a budget amendment ordinance each year to make a variety of usually minor changes to the county’s financial plan.

Aiken County has an annual $25 per vehicle road maintenance fee. Proceeds from it are expected to provide at least $4 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year based on the county’s budget.

Seven members of County Council were present at Tuesday’s meeting. Absent were Kathy Rawls of District 1 and Andrew Siders of District 7.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said Rawls was “a bit under the weather” and Siders was “detained by a business matter.”

In other action Tuesday, County Council unanimously approved the following:

• A resolution that established a millage rate of 67.3 mills, down from the previous rate of 68.5, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

• The third and final reading of an ordinance to provide tax incentives for Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., which announced earlier this summer a plan to invest $17.4 million to construct a Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center at its MTU diesel engine manufacturing facility in Graniteville.

• A resolution to provide funding for a change order that would add $36,200 to the cost of a $149,500 roofing project at the Aiken County Pubic Library that is being handled by J.D. Gaskins Construction Company Inc. The extra money will pay for needed work that wasn’t included originally in the project such as pressure washing and the replacement of handrails.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
202
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Graniteville, SC
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Attorney#Government Service#Language#County Administrator#Aiken City Council#The Aiken Standard#The Supreme Court#Siders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy