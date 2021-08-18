Cancel
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County girl sings in quarterfinal round of ‘America’s Got Talent’

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
UNITY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County girl who earned a special Golden Buzzer from all four judges performed in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round on “America’s Got Talent.”

When Victory Brinker, 9, of Unity, appeared on the show in July, she made show history, advancing from the audition directly to the live shows.

Brinker began singing at age 2, and started singing opera in different languages at age 6.

She has been in California with her mother since Aug. 7 preparing for the show, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.

Brinker’s large family, including her 10 siblings and father, are supporting her from home.

You can vote for Brinker and watch her latest performance HERE.

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

