Westmoreland County girl sings in quarterfinal round of ‘America’s Got Talent’

UNITY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County girl who earned a special Golden Buzzer from all four judges performed in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round on “America’s Got Talent.”

When Victory Brinker, 9, of Unity, appeared on the show in July, she made show history, advancing from the audition directly to the live shows.

>>RELATED HEADLINE: Westmoreland County girl sings on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Brinker began singing at age 2, and started singing opera in different languages at age 6.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

She has been in California with her mother since Aug. 7 preparing for the show, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.

Brinker’s large family, including her 10 siblings and father, are supporting her from home.

You can vote for Brinker and watch her latest performance HERE.