Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois Boss Breaks Down [Spoiler]'s Dramatic Arrival in Finale, What It Means for Season 2

By Andy Swift
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef9ub_0bUkOzw900

Clark’s ongoing battle with Tal-Rho hit especially close to home for Superman & Lois during Tuesday’s finale, leading up to what just might have been the biggest emotional gut-punch of an incredibly emotional season.

TVLine chatted with showrunner Todd Helbing about the episode’s biggest developments, but let’s do a quick recap first: With Leslie Larr in custody, Tal-Rho stood alone as Earth’s final threat… until he raises his evil defense council using the bodies of the soldiers stationed in Smallville. Fortunately, Tal-Rho’s entire army, followed by the man himself, were ultimately apprehended by the unstoppable team of Superman and Steel. (#SuperSteel? #SteelMen? We’ll keep workshopping it.)

Jordan was also freed from Zeta-Rho’s mental grip, but only after Lois entered his subconscious — and mere seconds before he choked his brother to death. In the days that followed the final battle with Tal-Rho, Lois bought half of the Smallville Gazette , which she now co-runs with Chrissy; Sam declared his intentions to step down from active duty, instead focusing on spending time with his family; Jor-El received a proper burial (complete with an emotional funeral!) on the Kents’ property; and Sarah returned the L-bomb that Jordan dropped on her last week.

And speaking of things dropping, an unexpected visitor crash landed at the Kent farm in the episode’s final moments: Natalie, aka John Henry’s daughter with from his Earth — and she was very surprised to see her mother, alive and well, standing next to the man who supposedly killed her. All perfectly understandable.

Read on for Helbing’s answers to our burning finale questions, from how Natalie’s arrival will impact Season 2 to whether CatCo was the mystery media conglomerate interested in purchasing the Smallville Gazette :

TVLINE | “Killing” Jor-El was a bold move. Will that loss have any profound impact on Clark moving forward? He now finds himself without a Kryptonian guide.
It was, but one of the things we wanted to do with this show was to take what had been — massive staples in the mythology of Superman — and find a new way in, and to sort of upend that stuff. So that’s what we wanted to do with Jor-El and Clark and that relationship, to see how it could evolve and become something different.

TVLINE | What would you say Clark’s journey — as Clark, not Superman — is in Season 2?
I think there’s always the parenting component. Now that the kids are sophomores and the boys are maturing, there’s a new set of challenges that they will be facing. There’s a personal journey for him, I’ll say it that way.

TVLINE | Now that they’ve been apprehended, have we seen the last of Tal-Rho and Leslie Larr?
No, we love Stacey [Farber] and Adam [Rayner]. They’re the nicest people — really talented, awesome and cool. I think you’ll see both of them in some capacity moving forward.

TVLINE | I couldn’t help but notice Lana giving the mayor the evil eye at the end of the episode, and deservedly so. Any chance she’s going to get into local politics next season to take him down?
She definitely doesn’t trust the guy after he threw her family under the bus, so I think she’s going to want to see that guy bounced one way or another.

TVLINE | Did you have a particular media conglomerate in mind that wanted to buy the Smallville Gazette ? (And was it CatCo?)
[ Laughs ] We talked about CatCo, but we did not specify for a specific reason.

TVLINE | Now that Jordan and Sarah are getting serious, how difficult is it going to be for him to keep his powers secret from her?
It’s going to be difficult. Sarah’s the first person he’s ever fallen in love with. When you’re a teenager, you sometimes think that’s going to be the person you’ll be with for the rest of your life. We’re going to explore what that means. Clark and Lois have some very specific opinions about whether he should tell her or not, so there’s going to be some conflict in that.

TVLINE | The show has been stressing how cool Jonathan is under pressure, and he’s clearly good at handling a variety of weapons. Are the bones of a hero origin story somewhere in there?
Yeah, for sure. Both of the boys have inherited heroism from both of their parents. It’s part of their DNA, whether they have powers or not. We wanted to explore what that means, both versions of it.

TVLINE | There were theories that maybe Jonathan did have powers, they just hadn’t manifested yet. Or that he’d need to be in proximity of his brother for them to work.
I saw some of those, and I understand where those theories come from. There were other theories about Jordan turning evil. That’s stuff that we all talk about, but to me — right now, anyway — what’s interesting is to see a guy without powers, and how he works in his family the same way Lois does.

TVLINE | Speaking of Jonathan, Tegan told him that her father was in prison in Central City. To what degree will you be revisiting that reveal in Season 2?
All I’ll say is that there have been a lot of questions about how these shows are tied together now. In Season 2, you’ll get a lot more of those answers.

TVLINE | Could her father be someone we’ve already met [on The Flash ]?
I don’t know, possibly. [ Laughs ]

TVLINE | There were very few connections to the larger Arrowverse this season, save for Diggle’s visit and a Lyla mention in the finale. Do you hope to incorporate more crossovers next season?
It was virtually impossible [to do crossovers in Season 1] because of the pandemic. We’ll see how [Season 2] plays out in that regard. It’s certainly looking a lot more promising than last season. I don’t control these things, but it feels like those massive crossovers — where it’s every show, and there’s 40 characters in a scene — are probably not going to happen again anytime soon.

TVLINE | What can you say in terms of new characters coming in Season 2?
There are going to be a couple [new characters] in the Killgrave wheelhouse. Supergirl was on for a while, and they used a lot of villains, so we’re trying to use new ones — or to reinvent them in a way that makes sense on our show.

TVLINE | In terms of the next big threat, did you plant any seeds in Season 1?
Yes, we did. A couple things. So it won’t come out of the blue, but there will be a couple of surprises.

TVLINE | But it’s safe to say any new villain will be quite different from Tal-Rho?
Quite different, yes. The threat has to be a real threat to Superman, so I know the knee-jerk reaction is that you need someone who’s Kryptonian. But Superman has a lot of weaknesses too, especially with his family. The way the show is set up, we have some cool ways in. It doesn’t have to be [an evil] Kryptonian every season.

TVLINE | We saw how much pain Lois still feels from her miscarriage all those years ago. What’s going through her head now that Natalie, the daughter she never had, is standing in front of her? Will Lois to try to make room for Natalie in her life?
We explore that in 201. Episode 8 was one of my favorites, and kudos to Bitsie for just killing it. Those kinds of stories really work on our show, so we want to explore more of that emotional stuff. I think Nat is certainly going to have a role in all of that.

TVLINE | Meanwhile Natalie is coming from a world where Superman is the villain. Will she have a difficult time trusting him?
To some extent, but we don’t want to repeat that storyline. There’s going to be some explaining from John Henry about how this world works.

TVLINE | John Henry told Lois that he still can’t look at her without thinking of the version he was married to. Now that their daughter is around, might his feelings become even more complicated?
Yeah, for sure. Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent — the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way.

Your thoughts on the Superman & Lois finale? Season 1 as a whole? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your full review.

With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Superman Lois Boss#Superman And Steel#The Smallville Gazette#Kryptonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
CelebritiesTVLine

Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”
TV Serieswciu.com

The 'Superman & Lois' Season Finale is coming in faster than a speeding bullet

After the dramatic ending in last week’s Superman & Lois episode, you won’t want to miss what happens next to the Kent family in the season finale of Superman & Lois. When Jordan is taken by Tal-Rho, Clark’s biggest fear has become a reality. With Jordan in Tal-Rho's custody, will he be able to tap into his Kryptonian potential and help his dad take on his uncle?
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Krypton’s Last Sons Collide in Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Promo

Krypton’s Last Sons Collide in Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Promo. Time, like Kal-El, flies, and the finale of the first season of Superman and Lois is already upon us. The show carved out a significant spot in the fandom even though it aired intermittently starting Feb. 23. And now, The CW has debuted a shiny promo for the big event. It appears that the season 1 finale will feature a clash between Tyler Hoechlin’s Kal-El and Adam Rayner’s Morgan Edge, a.k.a. Tal-Rho, who turned out to be the half-brother of the Man of Steel. The battle will involve both sons of Smallville’s power couple, Jordan in particular, who has inherited his father’s powers. It looks like Tal-Rho might want to turn the son against the father.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

An attack on Smallville—and one of his sons—sends Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, above) on a race against time in the drama’s first-season ender. The hour picks up just after Supes’ half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) abducted Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). “The superhero stuff is cool,” says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing,...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm

Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm. In a matter of hours, Superman and Lois will wrap up its freshman season. However, it won’t be the last time fans will hear about the power couple from Smallville. Earlier this year, The CW renewed the series for a second season, a week after the pilot premiered. And now the television network has released a set of promotional photos for the upcoming season finale. It seems that Clark will meet some familiar faces from his past as he has a chat with Lana Lang at what appears to be a party. But the idyllic situation won’t last, as Superman’s foes are always up to something.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Will Explore a New Side of Lois Lane's Story

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The first season of the CW's Superman & Lois came to a close on Aug. 17 with the arrival of a character who will surely not only turn the life of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) upside down but also the lives of Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). After crash landing in Smallville, Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) is here to stay.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Lois Lane attack Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois finale sneak peek

Pro tip: Don't mess with Lois Lane — or her family. The iconic intrepid reporter has always been a force of nature in Superman comics, but Elizabeth Tulloch has been taking the character to new heights on the CW's Superman & Lois. And the Kent family matriarch's claws are out now that her son Jordan (Alex Garfin) has been kidnapped by Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother. And EW has your exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season 1 finale in which Lois lets out her rage on the only person she can right now: Edge's righthand Kryptonian soldier Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

White Lotus Finale Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It!

Sunday was check-out day at The White Lotus. And, as teased in the premiere of HBO’s six-episode dramedy, it was also expiration day for one of the show’s central characters. Before we dive into the recap, allow me to direct you to my post mortem with series creator Mike White. Read it now or after you’re finished with this recap. But definitely read it because there’s important stuff in there you need to know. Also, as a reminder, what you watched Sunday night was a season finale, not a series finale; the show was recently renewed for a second season at...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date hopes for Tyler Hoechlin, cast

After tonight’s season 1 finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date. So, are we going to get a chance to learn it anytime soon?. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is another batch of episodes coming to The CW! This renewal was first announced many months ago and with that in mind, there’s ever been any cause for concern on the long-term future here. The larger question has been mostly one of when the show could be coming back.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Superman and Lois Season 2: Hints We Got from the Season Finale of 1st Edition

Everyone must be aware of Superman. Isn’t it? The one with the most fun costume with underwear outside the costume yet having invincible supremacy. An Epic Roller Coaster Ride has come to an end. Fans have bid goodbye to the First Season of Superman and Lois. But little did they get the hint that was indicated in the Season Finale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy