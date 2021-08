Jack Harlow got candid with his fans after he revealed he’s been sober for the entire year. “Haven’t had a single sip of alcohol in 2021. Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I’ll never take another sip, who knows? My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don’t like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it’s that I don’t need it,” the “WHAT’S POPPIN?” rapper said. “I don’t usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y’all I should just put in my songs…but today felt like a good time for a life update. I’m really grateful for how far we’ve come and I want you to know I appreciate all of you.”