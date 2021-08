A yet to be developed 67-acre logistics park in York County has been purchased and construction is expected to take place soon. Logistics Property Company LLC, an industrial real estate company, has purchased Logistics 83 on Locust Point Road adjacent to Interstate 83 in Conewago Township, York County. The park will be developed into an 800,000-square-foot logistics park comprising two modern facilities. Phase I will include a 650,000-square-foot building that is expected to be completed in late 2022 and Phase II will include a 150,000-square-foot building that is expected to be completed in early 2023.