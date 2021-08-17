Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois Adds [Spoiler] as Series Regular for Season 2

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Gg8_0bUkOEtM00

The following contains major spoilers from the Season 1 finale of The CW’s Superman & Lois .

Superman & Lois has further supersized its cast for Season 2, with the addition of another series regular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MATE4_0bUkOEtM00 The superhero series ended its freshman run on Tuesday night with the crash landing in Smallville of a space pod carrying Natalie Irons, John Henry’s daughter via the Lois of his own Earth.

TVLine can now confirm that Tayler Buck , who plays Natalie, will be a full-time cast member for Season 2. She thus joins Sofia Hasmik, who plays Smallville Gazette journo Chrissy Beppo , as a new series regular.

Buck, whose TV credits also include Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story , first appeared in Superman & Lois ‘ seventh episode, “Man of Steel,” which flashed back to John Henry’s most unexpected journey to our Earth.

That episode revealed that after witnessing Superman kill her mother Lois Lane on her Earth, Natalie used her brilliant technological mind to help her father build a super suit to fight the Man of Steel. But when her father mysteriously disappeared mid-battle, Natalie was driven by her deep love and devotion to find the family she lost.

You can read much more about what Natalie’s arrival on our Earth means for Lois and Clark in our in-depth post mortem Q&A with showrunner Todd Helbing .

Superman & Lois will return at midseason.

Want scoop on Superman & Lois Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Cw#Smallville Gazette#Assisted Living#American Crime Story#Superman Lois#The Man Of Steel#Q A#Superman Lois Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
CelebritiesTVLine

Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”
TVLine

American Horror Story: The 25 Best Characters, Ranked!

Ready to revisit 10 years’ worth of murder, mayhem, witchcraft, satanic possession and aliens? (Actually, let’s scratch that last one.) Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has conjured up heaps of nightmare fuel over the last nine seasons, and with a new season heading our way (Double Feature premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c), it’s time to take stock of our most favorite heroes, villains and (literal) monsters in this absolutely bonkers anthology series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Will Explore a New Side of Lois Lane's Story

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The first season of the CW's Superman & Lois came to a close on Aug. 17 with the arrival of a character who will surely not only turn the life of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) upside down but also the lives of Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). After crash landing in Smallville, Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) is here to stay.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Krypton’s Last Sons Collide in Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Promo

Krypton’s Last Sons Collide in Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Promo. Time, like Kal-El, flies, and the finale of the first season of Superman and Lois is already upon us. The show carved out a significant spot in the fandom even though it aired intermittently starting Feb. 23. And now, The CW has debuted a shiny promo for the big event. It appears that the season 1 finale will feature a clash between Tyler Hoechlin’s Kal-El and Adam Rayner’s Morgan Edge, a.k.a. Tal-Rho, who turned out to be the half-brother of the Man of Steel. The battle will involve both sons of Smallville’s power couple, Jordan in particular, who has inherited his father’s powers. It looks like Tal-Rho might want to turn the son against the father.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

When Superman And Lois Will Return For Season 2 After The Season 1 Finale

Superman & Lois has easily turned into one of the biggest TV surprises of the past year. While there have been plenty of small-screen adaptations of the Man of Steel before, the show has deftly managed to expand on the mythology while staying true to the essence of the character. Needless to say, fans have been taken with it, but all good things must come to an end, temporarily anyway. The show is soaring towards its Season 1 finale this week, and it should be a good one. Though fans are sure to be dreading the wait for Season 2, they now at least have a general idea of when they can expect Clark Kent, Lois Lane and their family to return.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 14

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, Jordan's powers continued to manifest as the truth about his past came to light. Meanwhile, Clark turned to Lana to check out what happened with Kyle and the other subjects. Elsewhere, Jonathan spent more time with John Henry Irons, leading to a...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm

Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm. In a matter of hours, Superman and Lois will wrap up its freshman season. However, it won’t be the last time fans will hear about the power couple from Smallville. Earlier this year, The CW renewed the series for a second season, a week after the pilot premiered. And now the television network has released a set of promotional photos for the upcoming season finale. It seems that Clark will meet some familiar faces from his past as he has a chat with Lana Lang at what appears to be a party. But the idyllic situation won’t last, as Superman’s foes are always up to something.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

An attack on Smallville—and one of his sons—sends Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, above) on a race against time in the drama’s first-season ender. The hour picks up just after Supes’ half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) abducted Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). “The superhero stuff is cool,” says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date hopes for Tyler Hoechlin, cast

After tonight’s season 1 finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date. So, are we going to get a chance to learn it anytime soon?. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is another batch of episodes coming to The CW! This renewal was first announced many months ago and with that in mind, there’s ever been any cause for concern on the long-term future here. The larger question has been mostly one of when the show could be coming back.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15: Last Sons of Krypton

Clark and Lois race against the clock to save Jordan and the rest of the world on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15, “Last Sons of Krypton.”. This season finale is an Arrowverse reunion behind the scenes as The Flash‘s Tom Cavangh directs the episode. While, Superman races around...
TV Serieswciu.com

The 'Superman & Lois' Season Finale is coming in faster than a speeding bullet

After the dramatic ending in last week’s Superman & Lois episode, you won’t want to miss what happens next to the Kent family in the season finale of Superman & Lois. When Jordan is taken by Tal-Rho, Clark’s biggest fear has become a reality. With Jordan in Tal-Rho's custody, will he be able to tap into his Kryptonian potential and help his dad take on his uncle?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

White Lotus Finale Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It!

Sunday was check-out day at The White Lotus. And, as teased in the premiere of HBO’s six-episode dramedy, it was also expiration day for one of the show’s central characters. Before we dive into the recap, allow me to direct you to my post mortem with series creator Mike White. Read it now or after you’re finished with this recap. But definitely read it because there’s important stuff in there you need to know. Also, as a reminder, what you watched Sunday night was a season finale, not a series finale; the show was recently renewed for a second season at...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Superman and Lois Season 2: Hints We Got from the Season Finale of 1st Edition

Everyone must be aware of Superman. Isn’t it? The one with the most fun costume with underwear outside the costume yet having invincible supremacy. An Epic Roller Coaster Ride has come to an end. Fans have bid goodbye to the First Season of Superman and Lois. But little did they get the hint that was indicated in the Season Finale.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

A New ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Regular Will Make Life Complicated for the Kents

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale “Last Sons of Krypton.”]. Just as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) solved one problem — his half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) using their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) — another arose in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale that will affect the Kents: A visitor from another Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy