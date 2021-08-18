Burglary ring targeting Asians busted in Gwinnett County, $2 million in stolen property recovered

A burglary ring contributing to the recent metropolitan Atlanta crime wave has been brought to an end. With millions in stolen property recovered and a dozen individuals indicted, a member of the Gwinnett County Police Department has come forward to offer some details on the recent bust.

Speaking to 95.5 WSB’s Sandra Parrish, Gwinnett County Police Department’s Cpl. Ryan Winderweeler revealed that the two-year investigation evolved when detectives began noticing a pattern of burglaries targeting Asians across multiple metro counties and states back in 2019. Culminating in the arrests of 12 people on a total of 66 felony charges, Winderweeler says that more than $2 million in stolen property was ultimately recovered.

On August 9, the Gwinnett County Police Department burglary unit executed two search warrants and located approximately 200 high-end handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards and passports. The suspects in question are all tied to similar thefts in Forsyth, Fayette, Clarke, Oconee and Bibb Counties. Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia were also targeted in the burglary ring.

