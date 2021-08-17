Cancel
Anaheim, CA

32-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Using His Car To Intentionally Run Over Another Man

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCYy6_0bUkNgNN00

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenience store over the weekend.

The incident occurred at around 12:38 a.m. Saturday at a 7-Eleven store at 107 W. Ball Road, near Anaheim Boulevard.

Joshua Michael Petro is accused of killing 36-year-old Stephen McGuire of El Monte, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt.
Shane Carringer.

When officers arrived they found the victim, who was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Further investigation
revealed the victim was purposefully run over by a car, Carringer said.

Police later tracked down Petro at a motel in the city and arrested him, and said they were not ready to reveal what relationship the two had or what prompted the attack.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Redondo Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Two Injured in Shooting At Redondo Beach Pier; Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect in an officer-involved shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier died Wednesday night, the Redondo Beach Police Department confirmed. It happened around 9 p.m. Police sent out an alert to the public asking people to avoid the area. “If you are at a restaurant or business on the pier, or know someone who is on the pier, please stay inside until further notice. There is a helicopter overhead assisting with this incident,” the department said in an alert. Officers responding to the shooting found two people injured at the scene, the Los Angeles Times reported. They were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. Reports from the scene showed pedestrians being evacuated from the pier. Witness video captured the sound of at least two gunshots from the scene. Officers eventually located and fired at the suspect. Around 10:13 p.m. police confirmed to CBSLA that the suspect had died. The motive of the shooting or suspect description has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates). 
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Discovery Of Woman’s Body In Pico Union Home Prompts Harvard Heights Standoff With Police

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are involved in a standoff with a homicide suspect in a Harvard Heights neighborhood. (credit: CBS) The standoff is happening in the area of Venice Boulevard and Western Avenue, after a woman was found dead inside a home at 20th Street and Mariposa in the Pico Union area just after 8 a.m. Traffic has been blocked off to the area and a command post set up. It’s not clear if police officers have made contact with the suspect. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Help Needed To Identify Canyon Country Kidnapper

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a man authorities say kidnapped a woman as she was walking in Canyon Country. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The kidnapping happened on Aug. 5 on Lost Canyon Road, near Harriman Drive. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was able to escape shortly after, but the suspect remains at large. Authorities released a composite sketch of the kidnapper, whose face in the sketch is unfortunately mostly obscured by a face mask. He was described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound Hispanic man with a muscular build, brown hair, and brown eyes and his vehicle was described as a white, 1990s 4-door sedan. Anyone with information about the kidnapping or the suspect can call Detective McCarthy at (661) 799-5149.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Police Seek Suspect In Downtown LA Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police Tuesday were seeking a man who stabbed another man in downtown Los Angeles. The man entered a business in the 600 block of South Broadway, near Sixth Street, at about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 14 and stabbed the unsuspecting victim in the abdomen before fleeing the area, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. The victim was taken to a hospital, treated for his injuries and later released. No possible motive for the stabbing was provided. The suspect was described as a 30- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and possibly hiking boots. Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call LAPD Central Area Officer Ramirez at 213-996-1846. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Parolee Roland Morrow Arrested For Allegedly Terrorizing Venice Neighborhood, Then Leaving On Bicycle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing several cars and a building in Venice, according to the LAPD. (credit: LAPD) Roland Morrow, 48, was arrested Monday after being identified to police by several witnesses and victims. Police say Morrow terrorized residents and businesses near Lincoln Boulevard, Rose Avenue, Flower Avenue, and Vernon Avenue last weekend by using a folding knife to slash the tires of several parked vehicle, and threw a brick at a window, which shattered. He was seen leaving the area on a bicycle. Damage caused during the rampage was estimated in the thousands of dollars, police said. Morrow was described as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound Black man. He is being held without bail due to an unrelated parole warrant. Anyone with more information about Morrow or any other incidents involving him can call Pacific Area Auto Detective Carlos Carias at (310) 482-6420 or email 35790@lapd.online, or Detective Kathleen Roditis at (310) 482-6367.
Oxnard, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Genaro Cortes Wanted In Murder Of Oxnard Man

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police identified a man wanted for the murder of a fellow Oxnard resident and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Genaro Cortes, 35, was identified Monday in last week’s shooting that killed 26-year-old Uriel Barrera, who was gunned down in front of a home in the 1500 block of Crawford Street last Thursday. Barrera was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say Cortes fled the scene before police arrived. He is a Hispanic man who also lives in Oxnard, about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet utility truck with California license plate 6L29406 and “Full House Plumbing” in blue lettering on the doors. Cortes should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with video or photos of the shooting may submit it to the Oxnard police using oxnardpd.evidence.com. Each submission will be immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence, but police say contact information will not be stored and anyone who turns in evidence can choose to remain anonymous. Tips can also be called in to Detective Ken Tougas at (805) 200-5669.
Goleta, CAPosted by
CBS LA

4 Killed In 2 Separate Crashes On 101 Freeway In Goleta

GOLETA (CBSLA) — Four people died early Wednesday in two separate crashes on the 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara County. The freeway was shut down in both directions for most of Wednesday morning between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Winchester Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. 2 separate Veh acc’s. Acc#1 101 NB @ Winchester resulting in 1 fatality (C/T 0214). Accident #2 101 SB @ El Cap Ranch (C/T 0225) resulting in 3 fatalities. SBC on scene of both, extinguishing fires and extricating victims. Please contact law for details. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/TXV0V2xSo3 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) August 25, 2021 The first...
Torrance, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Torrance Police: More Than 300 Stolen Recall Election Ballots Found In Vehicle Of Suspect

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit. (credit: Torrance Police Department) More than 300 ballots were found in the car of a person arrested last Monday. Torrance police did not say why the person was arrested, or where the arrest took place. However, investigators are working to determine how the ballots ended up in the vehicle, and what the person’s intent was in having them. The people whose ballots were stolen will be receiving a new ballot, according to Torrance police, who added that this theft is considered to be an isolated incident and is not related to any additional thefts of election ballots. Suspicious activity in Torrance surrounding any elections can be reported by calling (31) 328-3456.
Pomona, CAPosted by
CBS LA

$100K Worth Of Cargo Taken In Train Heists Found At Homeless Encampments Alongside Union Pacific Tracks In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — Workers clearing a homeless encampment in Pomona found a treasure trove of cargo that was apparently stolen in a series of train heists from Union Pacific Trains. The workers were at an encampment along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Humane Way and Temple Avenue last Saturday when they found several items that appeared to be new with packaging intact, Pomona police said. (credit: Pomona Police Department) The cargo appeared to be more than $100,000 worth of various products – vehicle tires, small kitchen appliances and fixtures, major appliances, auto parts, clothes, shoes, cleaning supplies, baby items and other household items. Police say Union Pacific trains had recently been a target for thefts over the past several months, so after officers recovered the property, it was turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad. No suspects in this incident have been identified. Anyone with information about the thefts from Union Pacific Trains, contact the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department at 1-888-UPRCOP (877-7267). The Pomona Homeless Encampment Action Response Team responds to reports of homeless encampments on city property or in high fire areas. To report a homeless encampment, please call the Quality of Life Unit at (909) 620-3612 or email qualitylife@ci.pomona.ca.us.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Driver Wanted, May Have Intentionally Hit Worker At COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Newhall

NEWHALL (CBSLA) — Investigators are searching Monday for a driver who may have intentionally hit a worker at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a senior center in Newhall. (credit: CBS) The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 22900 Market St. Authorities say the driver hit cones, a sign, then sideswiped a worker who was cleaning up the mess. The worker’s arm was injured in the collision. The driver is now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. There was no information about the driver’s description, but the vehicle was described as a dark gray 4-door sedan.
Fullerton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pedestrian Killed On 57 Freeway In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton early Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles. Aug. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, just north of the Imperial Highway. The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision were unclear. A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. They were fully reopened by 9 a.m.
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Officer Who Fatally Shot San Diego Woman Ashli Babbitt During Capitol Riot Acted Lawfully, Investigation Finds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An internal investigation has determined that an officer who fatally shot a San Diego woman during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection acted lawfully. U.S. Capitol Police reported Monday that it completed its investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbitt and determined that the officer’s conduct was “lawful and within department policy.” The officer, who has not been identified for safety reasons, will not face discipline, the department said. An undated photo of of Ashli Babbitt. (Twitter) “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only...
Azusa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death In Azusa

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Azusa Saturday evening. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. at Third Street and North San Gabriel Boulevard, according to Lt. Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man, whose name and age were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Killed, 2 Hurt In Corvette Crash In Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt when a Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Los Feliz Sunday evening. Aug. 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred in the 1800 block of North Vermont Avenue, near Franklin Avenue, at 8:11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. A Corvette carrying three people traveling north on Vermont Avenue collided with several parked cars, according to Los Angeles police. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the Corvette died at the scene, the fire department said. He was not immediately identified. An 18-year-old woman also riding in the Corvette was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. The driver, a man in his early 20s, was also hurt but was treated and released at the scene, police said. The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word regarding whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

5 People Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Hits Pedestrians In Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — As many as five people were injured Monday in a three-car collision that reportedly barreled into pedestrians in a crosswalk. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilmington Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people were in critical condition following the crash. One person was reported to be trapped in one of the vehicles, requiring a “door pop” extrication, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Lamborghini Crash In Hollywood Injures 3, With Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – An orange Lamborghini crashed into a post office vehicle yard in the early morning hours of Saturday, injuring three people. The crash, which occurred in the 6500 block of Selma Avenue, brought down power lines and left debris scattered across the roadway. The driver of a Lamborghini that crashed in Hollywood was arrested on suspicion of DUI Aug 21. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that two other people who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident were injured, though their injuries were considered minor and no one was transported to the hospital. Police arrested the driver of the Lamborghini on suspicion of DUI.  
Posted by
CBS LA

Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items Stolen From Glendale Storage Unit

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — One couple lost thousands of dollars worth of items after their storage unit was targeted during a break-in at a Glendale Public Storage facility. “I would say between $75,000 and $100,000, potentially higher,” said Joseph Achekian. “It’s taken me years and time to collect everything and to be taken away in 24 hours; it’s disheartening.” Achekian kept prized possessions — including sports memorabilia, about two thousand comic books and at least 120 pairs of shoes — inside the storage unit. Some of the sports memorabilia were from legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The thieves targeted the storage unit twice, but police are hopeful they’ll be able to track the suspects down due to the records that the victims kept of their items. Glendale Police told CBS LA that the first burglary happened on Sunday morning and the second break-in happened later that day. The Achekians say they had a chance to see surveillance video from nearby businesses and that they could see the suspects walk out of the gate and start loading up vehicles. So far, no suspect information has been publicly released.
Lakewood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Missing Woman From Long Beach Found Safely In Lakewood

1PM UPDATE: Officers located Tasha June Merola unharmed at a store in Lakewood. LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman in Long Beach. Tasha June Merola was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Sunfield Avenue in Long Beach. Police said Merola has medical conditions and may become disoriented. She is known to visit McDonald’s restaurants and 99 Cent Only stores. Merola is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information as to Merola’s whereabouts was asked to call the Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.
San Fernando, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Activists Calling For LAPD Officer, Seen In Video Punching Restrained Suspect, To Be Arrested And Prosecuted

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – Activists are calling for the arrest and prosecution of an unnamed LAPD officer, now suspended, after video emerged of the policeman punching a carjacking suspect while the man was handcuffed to a gurney. The video shows the suspect yelling and spitting at officers as he’s being put into an ambulance in the city of San Fernando on Aug. 14. The officer is then seen stepping forward and punching the man before fellow officers get in between the two. The group Community Build joined other organizations in calling for District Attorney George Gascón to bring charges against the officer. “The Board of Rights has to do the right thing and stop letting officers skirt discipline. You know, if they’re here to protect and serve, then we have to say protect and serve and not allow these rogue officers to repeat and beat,” Robert Sausedo, President and CEO of Community Build said at a press conference. DA Gascón’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Deadly Double Shooting Saturday In South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in South Los Angeles where a male victim was killed and a teenage girl wounded. The incident occurred at about 12:25 a.m. near Denker Avenue and 66th Street. The victims were seated in a vehicle when a motorist in another vehicle drove up and fired shots before driving away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said the 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear what lead to the shooting. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

