Want a faux brick wall? Try these TikTok hacks

By Cassie Sheets
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want the look of a loft apartment but you don’t have exposed brick, these TikTok DIYers show you how to create a faux brick wall several different ways.

Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Meet the Great Londini: The masked vigilante trying to clear up TikTok

The masked vigilante has often been confined to films like Batman and Spiderman, where caped crusaders hide their identities in order to fight the good fight and clear up the streets. In real life, the mask has also been adopted by hacktivist group Anonymous, who specialise in hacking governments or other prominent bodies. And now, the mask has made the jump to TikTok, where activist group The Great Londini seeks to fight online bullying and harassment.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Anti-masker tries to rip mask in half in viral TikTok - and the mask wins

A viral clip has been making the rounds on TikTok which shows the awkward moment an anti-masker tries to rip a mask in half and fails miserably. The short clip posted by @meidastouch) read: “This anti-masker tried to tear a mask in half at an anti-masker rally.”While the political stance of the man and attendees is unclear, the unidentified man is filmed on stage holding a mask in front of a supportive cheering crowd. In a desperate attempt to tear the mask, he becomes increasingly forceful but still fails. One TikTok user jokes that he “definitely popped a blood...
Behind Viral VideosAOL Corp

Why are TikTok users trying to climb pyramids made of milk crates?

The "Milk Crate Challenge" is going viral on social media. And we don't recommend trying this at home. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. The viral clip currently has over 8.3 million views. It has also spawned a dangerous meme. The "Milk Crate Challenge" is dangerous because you can easily lose balance and fall. However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". "Unc knocked it out straight from the construction site," the user @Theloot7 wrote on Twitter. His uncle completed the challenge safely but not before crates started to topple over behind him. TikToker Brittany Morris shared a video of some friends doing the challenge. the clip is the perfect cautionary tale. Just when her friend reached the peak, the stairs came crashing down. He had a pretty nasty fall and nearly landed face first. When a person commented to ask if he was OK, Morris replied "He's straight" with a laughing emoji.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Is the Exact Tool You Need to Re-Create That Viral TikTok French-Tip Nail Hack

The latest nail trend making the rounds on TikTok is one to create a perfect french manicure in minutes. It's both genius and incredibly easy to do at home, but there's one specific (but easy-to-find) tool you need to do it right: a silicone nail stamper. Nail stampers are typically used with stamping plates to imprint fun (and often complex) designs onto your fingertips with no hand-painting necessary.
Behind Viral Videosrealtor.com

10 Amazing Kitchen Cleaning Hacks We Stole From TikTok

TikTok is quickly outgrowing its roots as a place for teenagers to show off their latest dance moves. Now you can find entertainment, cooking instructions, and tutorials on the social media platform. But one of our favorite areas of TikTok in which to take a deep dive is #kitchenhacks. We...
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

Make your own face masks with these TikTok skincare hacks

Want to treat yourself to clearer skin and a relaxing night in? Try making these natural face masks from TikTok. 1. You can make these masks with kitchen ingredients. TikTok creator @naoimileange tried out 5 homemade face masks with ingredients you can find in your kitchen to address a variety of skin concerns from blemishes to aging.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WWD

The Biggest TikTok Beauty Hacks

Click here to read the full article. Beauty’s boom in DIY has taken to TikTok. Between the advent of the video platform and a newfound need for do-it-yourself beauty solutions induced by the pandemic, consumers are increasingly turning toward the platform to solve beauty problems.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Tajmeeli, the beauty educational platform, tracked the largest hashtags for beauty hacks across TikTok, which have garnered as many as 341,000,000 views. The hashtag #NailHacks, which topped the list, includes at-home ways to remove acrylic nails and using chewing gum wrappers to create metallic manicures. Other hacks get more niche, such as tags for #LipLinerHacks and #DryShampooHack. Here, the full list, ranked by views per hashtag. Top 20 Beauty Hacks on TikTok: #NailHacks, 341,800,000 #EyelinerHack(s), 318,900,000 #FoundationHack(s), 161,600,000 #ConcealerHack(s), 133,700,000 #LipstickHacks, 104,800,000 #MascaraHack(s), 48,000,000 #EyelashesHack(s), 44,800,000 #NailPolishHack, 43,600,000 #BrowHack(s), 41,700,000 #EyebrowHack(s), 39,300,000 #HairGrowthHacks, 33,200,000 #FakeTanHack(s), 24,300,000 #EyeShadowHack(s), 23,300,000 #BronzerHack(s), 10,540,400 #LipLinerHack, 7,600,000 #DryShampooHack, 6,700,000 #MakeupRemoverHack, 6,700,000 #HighlighterHack, 4,200,000 #ContourHack, 3,900,000 #LipGlossHack, 1,900,000 For more from WWD.com, see: AG Hair Debuts Dry Shampoo Eurazeo Set to Buy Aroma-Zone, the Natural, DIY Beauty Brand Why Business Is Booming for Nail Care Brand Olive & June, Despite Salon Closures in 2020
Behind Viral Videospapermag.com

TikTok Is Trying to Get Rid of the 'Milk Crate Challenge'

TikTok is attempting to curb the popularity of the "Milk Crate Challenge." For the past couple of weeks, the challenge has become a viral sensation, with videos of participants scaling shaky milk crate pyramids garnering millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes on various social media platforms. However, after widespread worry over the trend's safety, TikTok has decided to remove the #MilkCrateChallenge and #CrateChallenge hashtags, as well as videos of the stunt from its platform.
Behind Viral Videoshunker.com

This TikTok Food Hack Is Dividing People

Nothing says summer quite like a hot dog fresh off the grill, but have you been eating the quintessential ballpark snack wrong your whole life? According to a viral TikTok by Sheena Marie (@sheenamarieq), you just might be. Using the "Ultimate life hacks" sound — you know, the one that...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTokers Are Using This Extremely Useful ADHD Hack to Get Work Done

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has been home to countless helpful (and harmful) tips and tricks. The app currently clocks in more than one billion monthly users with numerous thriving subcommunities. One of these subsections is ADHD TikTok, comprising creators and users sharing and trying various coping mechanisms and tips for easier living. The ADHD hashtag has more than six billion views alone on the app.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Divided On This Five Guys Cheeseburger Hack

Frustrated with the $11 they had to pay Five Guys for a bacon burger, TikTok user @fast.mind stumbled upon a menu combination that they just had to share. What you do, they explained, is order a grilled cheese, add a patty to that grilled cheese, as well as the other ingredients you typically desire, and let the employee add up your savings. In this case, the TikToker added bacon and paid just $8 for what normally costs $11.
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

We Tried 8 TikTok Beauty Trends To See If They Really Work

TikTok is littered with hair and makeup tutorials, ranging from the wacky to the “oh, this might actually be doable.” While some of them aim to solve common everyday problems (like a flat ponytail, for example), others are a little more out there (for instance, it’s a mystery why anyone would feel the need to draw fake freckles on their face, but that’s a viral tutorial nonetheless).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Does This TikTok Hack Really Make Ginger Ale?

Everyone loves a good hack. Show us a quick fix that makes our lives even a little bit easier — bonus points if it's delivered in an entertaining way — and we'll give you all the social media love. TikTok user crawking has one for the masses. In one of his high-energy videos, he claims "I was today years old when I learned that when you mix just a splash of Coke with Sprite ... you get ginger ale."
Behind Viral Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Flight Attendant Shares Hacks to Get a First Class Upgrade in Viral TikTok

A flight attendant on TikTok shared with viewers two hacks that could get them flying first class completely free of charge. In a now-viral TikTok with over 500,000 views, user @cierra_mistt said she’s frequently asked how people can get free upgrades to first class. According to the original poster, there’s “a lot” of tricks, but the first she shares is pretty straight-forward: Be nice to your gate agent and flight attendants.
