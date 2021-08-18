Marvel's 'What if…?' Episode 2 Voice Cast: Who Is Playing Who on the Disney+ Show?

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in production, and some new set photos will give fans a taste of faces both old and new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther 2 has seen several set photos leak, as well as an intense stunt video that teased the franchise's next great car chase sequence. However, this latest batch of photos gives fans a look at Letitia James' Shuri, who now has a pivotal role to play in the Black Panther series after the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. Moreover, we get a look at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, who is making her MCU debut in Black Panther 2.
