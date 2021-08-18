Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel's 'What if…?' Episode 2 Voice Cast: Who Is Playing Who on the Disney+ Show?

By Roxy Simons
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"What If...?" examines how key moments in Marvel films could have happened differently, with episode 2 looking at how "Guardians of the Galaxy" may have changed.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
594M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Jeffrey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Episodes#The First Avenger#The Super Soldier Serum#Black Panther#The Yondu Ravager Clan#The Watcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Set Photos Tease Riri WIlliams, Shuri & More

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in production, and some new set photos will give fans a taste of faces both old and new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther 2 has seen several set photos leak, as well as an intense stunt video that teased the franchise's next great car chase sequence. However, this latest batch of photos gives fans a look at Letitia James' Shuri, who now has a pivotal role to play in the Black Panther series after the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. Moreover, we get a look at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, who is making her MCU debut in Black Panther 2.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
TV SeriesPopculture

Marvel's New Disney+ Show Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Fans

Marvel's latest show on Disney+ is What If...?, which will explore different storylines from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a twist. What If...? is inspired by a series Marvel launched in 1977 that explores alternate timelines in the Marvel universe. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) narrates the series as The Watcher, who sees how alternate decisions may have changed how the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out. For example, one episode features Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa getting taken by the Ravagers as a child and becoming Star-Lord instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. Another episode features Iron Man being saved by Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger during the events of the first Iron Man movie.
Moviesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Face Off Against Popular FoxVerse Character

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many fans believe that Wanda Maximoff is one of the most overlooked characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the longest time, the Sokovian Avenger has always played second fiddle in the franchise. Of course, everything changed as we welcomed Phase Four with one of the most-talked-about MCU projects of the year WandaVision which pretty much served as Maximoff's coming out party.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted Hydra Captain America Episode

As you’d imagine for a project where literally anything is possible, the creative team behind Marvel’s What If…? were forced to leave a number of ideas on the sidelines for a variety of reasons, one of which included creator A.C. Bradley pitching an episode that turned out to be identical to the plot of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If? Teases Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa In Next Episodes

Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ is dropping its own Spoiler of sorts: that Chadwick Boseman will return as T'Challa in the next episode of the Disney+ series. We already know that Boseman's (first) episode of What If...? will re-imagine T'Challa's life, veering away from his destiny as Black Panther as he becomes the boy selected to be taken into space by the Ravagers and grows up to be Star-Lord. The merging of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther franchises is one that Marvel fans are definitely excited to see, and a hype-worthy way to build more attention for What If...? in its second episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
ClutchPoints

REVIEW: Marvel’s What if…? Captain Carter Episode

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse no thanks to Loki and Sylvie’s shenanigans. And because of this, Marvel Studios and Disney+ bring us the highly-anticipated animated series What if…?. Now that the first episode has been released, let’s do a short recap and then I’ll be giving you my honest review of the pilot episode.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Marvel’s What if…?: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More!

Hello, Readers! Marvel’s What If…? is Marvel Studios’ most recent and original series. With the releases of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is well underway. With this new animated show, the MCU will embark on yet another thrilling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy