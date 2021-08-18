Marvel's 'What if…?' Episode 2 Voice Cast: Who Is Playing Who on the Disney+ Show?

Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ is dropping its own Spoiler of sorts: that Chadwick Boseman will return as T'Challa in the next episode of the Disney+ series. We already know that Boseman's (first) episode of What If...? will re-imagine T'Challa's life, veering away from his destiny as Black Panther as he becomes the boy selected to be taken into space by the Ravagers and grows up to be Star-Lord. The merging of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther franchises is one that Marvel fans are definitely excited to see, and a hype-worthy way to build more attention for What If...? in its second episode.