Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman burglarized after moving out of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — A Tulsa woman who was forced to move out of the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments because of unsafe living conditions, says now someone stole from her.

Nicole Hawkins was one of the many residents who was forced to move last month. Housing Solutions Tulsa helped her find temporary housing at an America’s Best Value Inn.

A few weeks ago, Hawkins says she told them she felt unsafe there.

This week, Hawkins came home and realized someone stole from her. She says they took, “A lot of anniversary gifts, they took a lot of my jewelry, and they took my keys to both of my vehicles.” She filed a police report and is now living with a former classmate.

Joey Reyes with James Mission helped Hawkins move out of the hotel she’d been at. He says for different reasons, a lot of former residents at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments are now having to move around to different hotels and temporary housing. They still have at least 60 people who need to find their permanent homes.

He says, “the families are still living in hotels, and like I said before, by definition that is homeless.”

He adds, “they’re in hotels and many of these hotels are pre-booked for different events. We’ve had to make some shifts, shifting because of that.”

Hawkins says she feels numb and doesn’t know what to do next. “I feel Vista failed me and Housing Solutions failed me.”

Becky Gligo, the Housing Solutions Executive Director, said in a statement to FOX23, “Housing Solutions continues to work with former Vista Shadow Mountain residents in need of housing and so far about 40 residents are already in their new homes. Housing navigators continue to work one-on-one with residents to find housing, apply for leases, identify financial support and more. With our city’s affordable housing shortage, we are committed to helping these tenants until they find a quality unit to meet their needs.

If you would like to help, Joey Reyes with James Mission, says they have a wish list on Amazon, where you can donate items to these residents still living out of hotels.

Click the following story for more information on the wish list, Organizers create Amazon wish list to help families forced out of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments.

You can also visit their Facebook Page at: James Mission | Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

