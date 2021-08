Café Kitsuné joins forces with Helinox on a special furniture collaboration that comes in the form of a portable furniture set. It sees a small table and chair to match marked with the Café Kitsuné Paris logo right at the top of the design. This comes out to look like a small cafe set up that is ready and portable on-the-go. The comfortable design is perfect for relaxing and dining. The chair is an award-winning design by Helinox, coming in the foundation of the Chair One with a slightly elevated design lifted from the ground with a more upright seating position to give off a real feel as if one is in a cafe with a wider base.