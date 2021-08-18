BSI Corporate Benefits Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000
[Lehigh Valley, PA] August 17, 2021 – BSI Corporate Benefits has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.www.thevalleyledger.com
