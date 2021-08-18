HISD's 'bold plan' to help cover teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
With just days away from the first day of school, Houston ISD is already having some staffing issues. The school district said it currently has 386 teacher vacancies but is implementing a plan to ensure that every student begins the school year with a certified teacher. According to a release from Superintendent Millard House II, the district is trying to accomplish the following:
- Work with principals to ensure that campus-based staff that hold teacher certifications are placed in classrooms until a high-quality teacher is hired.
- Deploy about 250 central office staff members with teacher certifications to all campuses that have teacher vacancies that they cannot fill.
Comments / 0