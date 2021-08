Dir: Robert Schwentke. Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais. Cert 12A, 121 mins. If you’re utterly clueless when it comes to the GI Joe franchise, don’t fret. While Snake Eyes supposedly provides the origin story of one of its oldest and most popular characters – a commando who at some point acquired full ninja training – there are scarce few indications this film ever originated from a series of Hasbro action figures designed as child-sized propaganda for the US armed forces. Neither is it necessary to have seen the dimly remembered 2009 film GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra or its sequel GI Joe: Retaliation, since Snake Eyes is firmly positioned as a hard reboot. In fact, the words “GI” and “Joe” only ever crop up in the final few minutes, right at the point the filmmakers suddenly remember that it’s their sworn duty to always set the groundwork for a sequel.