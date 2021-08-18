‘You will never be forgotten’: Central Florida agencies react to death of officer Jason Raynor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There was outpouring of grief and support by Central Florida law enforcement agencies and other institutions after news broke that Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor had died after being shot in the head in June.

Raynor passed away at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, the police department said.

A Volusia County dispatcher honored Raynor after his death as well. Hear the call below:

See the reactions below:

