Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Red Devil® Offers HVAC Contractors Superior Duct Sealant Solutions

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of caulks, sealants and painter’s hand tools, offers a full line of duct sealants for professional HVAC contractors and DIYers. Red Devil’s versatile lines of duct sealants include D-Seal® Water-Based Duct Sealant and F-Seal® Water-Based 181 Duct Sealant, both offering superior adhesion for sealing metal and flexible ducts, vents, air conditioners and other interior and exterior HVAC appliances.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sealant#Hvac#Duct#Prweb#D Seal#Smacna#Voc#Red Devil Inc#Red Devil Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ElectronicsTimes Union

Aprilaire's New Model 300 Self-Contained, Evaporative Humidifier Offers Whole-Home Humidification for Residences with Non-Ducted Systems

MADISON, Wis. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Aprilaire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions and systems, has introduced the Model 300 residential humidifier, a self-contained, whole-home, fan-powered evaporative humidifier for homes heated with boilers, mini-splits, radiant heat, and other ductless systems, although it can also be installed in homes with forced air where limited space is available for installation.
Garland, TXStamford Advocate

Fortress Building Products Debuts Steel Pergolas to Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living Spaces

GARLAND, Texas (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. To provide homeowners and building professionals with a freestanding outdoor structure that delivers limitless design possibilities, Fortress Building Products debuts its newest product category, pergolas. Fortress® pergolas combine steel’s unmatched weatherability and low maintenance qualities with its modern aesthetic to bring lasting style to the backyard equation. Highly versatile, Fortress pergolas can be configured in infinite ways to meet a customer’s creative vision and can be employed across any type of outdoor surface to define usable space. An answer to continued demand for personalized outdoor living spaces, Fortress’ latest offering is available across its North American dealer network.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Stratus Building Solutions Honored Once Again on Inc. 5000 List

Stratus Building Solutions is ranked #4601 in the latest prestigious list. Stratus Building Solutions is thrilled to announce its latest ranking on the new Inc. 5000. The company ranked #4601 on the newly released, annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious compilation of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses.
Pet ServicesStamford Advocate

NutriSource Pet Foods Announces Support For Software Solution Dedicated To Success Of Independent Pet Retailers

ETailPet provides software solutions for pet business owners by pet business owners. NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America’s most beloved and trusted pet brands, announced today that it has expanded its commitment to eTailPet, an all-in-one POS and e-commerce solution for independent pet retailers. The financial and promotional investment aims to support eTailPet’s commitment to providing solutions that allow pet retailers to compete online.
EconomyStamford Advocate

The Hemp Doctor Announces Launch of New Wholesale Site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, proudly announces the launch of their new wholesale website. CBD, Delta 8 THC, and hemp product retailers now have access to The Hemp Doctor’s vast inventory of these superior quality products with this new addition.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Smith Expands Asian Distribution Center's Inspection and IT Asset Disposition Capabilities

Smith increases its Hong Kong hub’s footprint by more than 70 percent. Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the expansion of its Asian distribution center in Hong Kong. This significant investment will offer 15,000 square feet of additional space, which will be used to double the capacity of the hub’s existing inspection and testing facilities, install data-wiping and erasure-verification equipment, and bolster the company’s vendor-managed inventory program in the region.
Lake Charles, LAStamford Advocate

Lake Charles Toyota is Running Service Specials for Toyota Vehicles

Louisiana dealership offers vehicle service coupons to local customers. Routine maintenance of a vehicle is inevitable no matter how carefully car owners drive their vehicle. Despite having a busy schedule, the drivers have to take their vehicles for maintenance and servicing. Lake Charles Toyota, a Louisiana dealership, provides an array of maintenance and repairs for Toyota car owners around lake Charles. The dealership’s expert servicing team handles each vehicle with care.
Allentown, PAStamford Advocate

PriorityTire.com Launches New Website Offering Direct to Consumer Discount Tires

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The US launch of http://www.PriorityTire.com introduces a convenient purchasing option for vehicle owners and lessees looking for affordable new tires. With a large selection of tires and helpful website tools, customers can find the tires they need for their vehicles. PriorityTireOutlet.com provides discounted prices, free shipping, and fast delivery to customers looking to save time and money when buying tires.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

TaoTronics 3-in-1 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Fan, Dehumidifier review

REVIEW – Moving from an apartment to a house automatically meant that I would need more Air Conditioners to battle the NY summer. Since my house does not have central air, window AC units were the other option. But in my kids’ room, I preferred to use a portable AC since it is much safer in terms of the kids messing around the window and I could always roll it into another room should the need arise. Enter the TaoTronics 3-in-1 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.
IndustryPosted by
Rental

General Equipment Company 2350 Bor-Max Series Earth Augers

General Equipment Company has added 10- and 12-inch-diameter sizes to its 2350 Bor-Max Series earth augers. These new sizes are designed for use with General Equipment Company’s two-man EPIC Series hole diggers, plus competitive products utilizing 1-inch diameter auger drive connections. The Bor-Max Series earth augers feature an aggressive design,...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

ST adds to GaN portfolio

Easing the transition to high-efficiency wide-bandgap technology, ST has released the MasterGaN3 and MasterGaN5 integrated power packages for applications up to 45W and 150W, respectively. Joining the MasterGaN1, MasterGaN2, and MasterGaN4, which target applications from 65W to 400W, the additions give extra flexibility to choose the optimum GaN device and...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Showerheads Will Upgrade Your Bathroom Experience

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Two showerheads are better than one! This combination allows you to bathe under one while cleansing yourself with the other. You won't need any tools to install either in your shower, and each piece has six water pressure settings to provide you with the most comfortable experience. They're also designed to clear mineral buildup over time, which means that they are long-lasting and easy to maintain.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best desk lamps of 2021

Whether you work from home or from an office, apart from a good desk organizer, the right desk lamp is essential to getting the job done. The best desk lamps help you hone in on your work—even as the day wears on and you’re on that third cup of coffee. Proper lighting can reduce eye strain and keep you focused on the task at hand.
Economycannatechtoday.com

Sustainable cannabis is possible. A new event offers solutions.

As the cannabis and hemp industries continue to thrive, many influential voices are stressing the need to initiate serious change when it comes to sustainability. The cannabis plant has the potential to change the world, but only if it’s grown and distributed responsibly. At the Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference, Founder of Knot Plastic Ry Russel stated “there is a ripple effect to our existence. We need to be conscious of this ripple effect and strive to do better.”
MLSInman.com

ShowingTime debuts Offer Manager, a simple solution to manage offers

In a popular real estate industry Facebook group, one story recently stood out. A buyer’s agent had submitted an offer. She waited to hear from the listing agent. Hours went by. Days went by. She checked email. She checked voicemail. She followed up. Finally, she saw the property was pending under contract.
Softwareaithority.com

iQmetrix Acquires Shiftlab To Offer Superior Retail Workforce Management Solutions

Previously Partnered Companies Join Forces to Bring the Best in Retail and Workforce Management Solutions to Retail Organizations. iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management software, announced it has acquired Shiftlab, a scalable, performance-based scheduling platform designed for retail organizations. The two companies are joining forces to ensure they’re continuing to bring the absolute best data-driven, AI-based workforce management solutions to the market.
Electronicsfoodlogistics.com

Emerson Offers New Temperature Logging Solution

Emerson has launched the new GO USB Logger suite of products. The programmable and reusable data loggers collect time, temperature and humidity data from perishable products in-transit. Vital information can then be downloaded and viewed when a product reaches its destination, ensuring the freshest and safest products. GO USB loggers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy