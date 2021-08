DJ Khaled has revealed that he and his family have recovered after contracting COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Thursday (August 12), he shared that they were "all good" and thanked everyone who had reached out and support them throughout their illness, per People. It is unclear when they were diagnosed or who contracted the respiratory illness, but Khaled updated fans on his health as well as that of his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their children, 4-year-old Asahd and 18-month-old Aalam.