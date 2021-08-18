Cancel
Newsom Lays Out Firefighting Strategy As Wildfire Season Heats Up

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the peak of wildfire season still ahead, Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged more money and more manpower, along with a shift in strategy in a visit to the fire-ravaged Santa Cruz Mountains. Devin Fehely reports. (8/17/21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

California Statecbslocal.com

California Wildfires Lead To Air Quality Alerts In 7 States

(CNN) — Seven western states are under air quality alerts due to raging wildfires, which have forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed hundreds of homes. The 92 large wildfires currently burning in the US have scorched more than 2.5 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and their smoke has put thousands under poor air quality alerts.
EnvironmentBakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Wildfires could affect Newsom recall

In this era of uber-polarized politics, even the most basic functions of government become points of conflict — and in California that includes managing the ever-increasing wildfire threat. As a new wave of wildfires sweeps through California, including the immense Dixie Fire that has already blackened nearly 600,000 acres in...
Oakland, CAkgoradio.com

KGO Hosts React: Gavin Newsom Recall Election Heats Up

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced that California will require its 320,000 teachers and school employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
PoliticsKTVU FOX 2

Recall of Gov. Newsom heating up

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a four-day Vote No rally, traveling up and down the state – urging Californians to vote against a recall. Elissa Harrington reports.
PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall: Could 1-and-Done Strategy Backfire?

As we’ve been telling you for weeks, the California recall ballot has two questions. To paraphrase:. Should voters fire Gov. Gavin Newsom two-thirds of the way through his first term?. If Newsom is recalled, who should take his place?. Ben Christopher. CalMatters. But if you listen to the California Democratic...
Sacramento, CAarcamax.com

Editorial: Would Gov. Larry Elder turn out to be a gift to Democrats?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters soundly rejected Republican Gov. Larry Elder’s bid for reelection Tuesday and handed leadership of the state back to former Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was ejected from office last year in a recall election. Preliminary returns showed Newsom garnering nearly 80% of votes, but Elder...
PoliticsGV Wire

Walters: Audit Report Provides Ammo for Newsom Recall

State Auditor Elaine Howle periodically issues a list of “high risk” state agencies and programs, essentially warnings to governors and state legislators about festering problems needing attention. She does so because state law requires it and so that politicians will “enhance efficiency and effectiveness by focusing the state’s resources on...
Public HealthSacramento Bee

Fact check: Did Gavin Newsom cast doubt on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Claim: During Wednesday evening’s televised California recall candidate debate, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, claimed that Gov. Gavin Newsom cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kiley was responding to a question from the moderator about what his position is on vaccine mandates in both the private and public sector. “Last year...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

McClintock Criticizes Federal Firefighting Strategy

Sonora, CA — In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Congressman Tom Mcclintock raises concerns about the recent efforts to suppress the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County. It is entitled, “Sorry, Forest Service: Fire is NOT our Friend.”. McClintock details how firefighting strategy on forestlands and related rules have changed over the...
Olympic Valley, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Firefighters working to contain wildfire in Squaw Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Squaw Valley on Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire officials say the wildfire is burning in the area of MarLar Lane and Fulgham Lane and has spread to 37 acres. Crews are reportedly making good progress...
California Statetheeastcountygazette.com

California Wildfires: President Biden Approves Major Crisis Declaration

Grants, temporary housing, repairs, and other relief efforts shouldered by federal funding to aid those affected by the disastrous wildfires that burned through California recently will be available soon, according to a declaration President Biden made on Tuesday. The fires in California, among them the Dixie and River fires which...
California Statewfuv.org

California Becomes The 1st State To Require Vaccination For...

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and staff in K-12 public and private schools to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The statewide vaccine mandate comes as schools return from summer break amid growing...
Washington Post

Opinion:Gavin Newsom is in trouble. Here’s why.

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of deeply progressive California, is running for his political life. Newsom is in the midst of a recall election, in which Californians can vote “Yes” or “No” on his removal and then pick his replacement from a field of 46 candidates. His fate will be decided soon: The state has mailed ballots to some 20 million registered voters, and Election Day is Sept. 14.
Washington Post

In California, a Gavin Newsom loss could turn progressives more conservative

September might be the month that turns a lot of California liberals into conservatives. It might be the month they lose their very liberal governor, elected not long ago in a landslide, and see him replaced by a Trump Republican with a modest share of the vote. If this happens, they can thank their forebears, the original Progressives of the early 1900s. In those days, not so different from our own, progressivism arose to challenge corporate power. Especially in the West, Progressives gave their states “direct democracy” — lawmaking by citizen initiatives, referendums on existing laws, recalls of elected officials.

