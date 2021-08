Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Wednesday, August 25th, 5:00 P.M. It’s been another warm and mainly sunny late summer day, but you probably noticed the increasing cloud cover late this afternoon. That’s due to an approaching, very weak weather system. We expect a few light showers at the coastline this evening, but we should remain dry along the I-5 corridor from Longview to Eugene. This system is pushing lots of cool marine air inland and that leads to a much cooler day Thursday.