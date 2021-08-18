Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Mortuary trailer for COVID-19 victims sought

By Seth Kovar
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j31AY_0bUkJleA00

A Corpus Christi funeral home is conducting two to three services each day in an attempt to keep up with the growing number of deaths from COVID-19.

That's more than twice their normal rate, and often the funerals are for two or even three members of the same family who contracted and then died from the novel coronavirus around the same time.

"This is kind of what we saw the first wave around," Saxet Funeral Home Licensed Funeral Director Noe Lopez II said. "This time around, it’s coming back with a vengeance. It’s very overwhelming."

The increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, many of them linked to the more contagious and deadly Delta variant, is not limited to the Coastal Bend.

Numbers are up across Texas, and it has the Department State Health Services calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send five more mortuary trailers to store the bodies of the victims in refrigeration.

The trailers should arrive in San Antonio in a week or two before being dispatched to communities that need them the most across the state.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's office already has a mortuary trailer, and they're currently not in need of more room for bodies.

But local health leaders say that need could present itself as the new coronavirus wave continues, and that's why they put in a request for a trailer last month as the surge was just beginning.

“We request just in anticipation," Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "If you have a lot of deaths, you need a place to put them. So you need to request this. It sounds morbid, but it’s something you do need to plan for.”

There's no word yet from the state on which communities will get the mortuary trailers.

Lopez thinks Nueces County deserves one, judging from the increase in the number of distraught families seeking out his services.

“It would be very helpful, because a lot of funeral homes are just not able to keep up with the amount of cases coming through," he said. "And so getting permits and the delay it puts on the cremation process keeps bodies here a little longer than we would like."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Funerals#Cremation#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Police shut down two Westside neighborhoods

Corpus Christi police are at two separate scenes along Lou Street. One home is off Virgina Avenue, the second off of Cortez Street. Law enforcement on the scene tells KRIS 6 News they are working on two separate investigations that have been ongoing for some time.
Nueces County, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Nueces County reports six deaths, 413 COVID-19 cases

Nueces County is reporting 413 COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday. The deaths were three men and three women in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Their comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension and morbid obesity. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 962.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

CCISD reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Corpus Christi Independent School district (CCISD) has added 87 new COVID-19 cases to its count. "CCISD is committed to transparency as we communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic," says the CCISD website. "We appreciate your patience as we prioritize care of the individuals who test positive as well as anyone with whom they may have come into close contact."
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Parents react to CCISD mask mandate

“If you agree for this mask mandate, then good for you,” Carrie Moore, a parent and chair for the local chapter of Mom’s for Liberty. “What happens when the shoes on the other foot and someone you disagree with wants to mandate something on your child?”

Comments / 1

Community Policy