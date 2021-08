Taking on board some Fortnite Impostors tips before you head to The Bridge will stand you in good stead, as you tackle the subterfuge and mental mind games that come with this new LTM. If you've played Among Us before then the overall concept will be very familiar, though it has of course been given a full Fortnite makeover as you try to differentiate between the hard-working Agents keeping things running and the sneaky Impostors trying to bring the whole thing down. Whichever side you find yourself randomly allocated to, we've got Fortnite Impostors tips for both Agents and Impostors to help you emerge from the crew vote victorious.