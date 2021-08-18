Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

2021 The Northern Trust: Dark Horses

By Richard McCusker
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the Wyndham Champion. First of all, WHAT A WEEK! Two of the three guys listed in last weeks article went into the six-man playoff. Ultimately Kevin Kisner won, but watching Branden Grace and Roger Sloan have a shot at the trophy was amazing to see. Also them coming in second after all things were said and done made for a nice day in DFS, where I came in 37th out of 5,900. Even though it was low-stakes, it was 10x back on my entry fee. My three dark horses were the two mentioned, Grace and Sloan, but also Bo Hoag who had a good Thursday, but a one-over Friday to miss the cut.

progolfnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FanSided

FanSided

131K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse#Said And Done#Fedex Cup#Dfs#Pro Golf#The Pga Tour#The Northern Trust#Tpc Boston#Draftkings#Canadian#Hughes#Tnt#Dnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
Golf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Announcement

Bryson DeChambeau has reached new heights in his golf career thanks to his incredible drive skills. And he’s taking those skills to a very interesting place next month. Taking to Instagram, DeChambeau announced he will compete in the World Long Drive Championship this September. That event will take place just a day after the Ryder Cup, which he is also expected to compete in.
GolfGolf Digest

Tommy Fleetwood's caddie Ian Finnis adds to Tony Finau's 'good guy' legend with great story

Seemingly every player on the PGA Tour is a "great guy." For Tony Finau, though, that's actually 100-million-percent true. Jon Rahm confirmed as much on Tuesday, saying that "if you don't like Tony Finau, there's something wrong with you." This was right after Finau had just ripped his heart out on the back nine at Liberty National on Monday. For a fiery competitor like Rahm to say that not long after a crushing defeat, he must have really meant it.
Golf.com

Tuesday Finish: 5 surprising golfers bounced from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.
Bleacher Report

FedEx Cup Standings 2021: Points, Playoff Standings After Northern Trust

Tony Finau is on top of the FedEx Cup standings after winning a playoff over Cameron Smith at the Northern Trust on Monday. Finau's first-place finish earned him 2,000 points in the three-event postseason circuit. He is in the best position possible to qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks.
Golf Channel

The Bryson dilemma: DeChambeau caught in no-win situation with fan abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The tournament slipping away, the frustration mounting, Bryson DeChambeau prepared to take out all his aggression on his tee ball. His group was on the clock. He’d made a momentum-killing bogey on the 15th hole. And a CBS cameraman had just walked up to apologize for keeping his camera fixed on him a beat too long, prompting DeChambeau to give a sarcastic wave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy