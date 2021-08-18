2021 The Northern Trust: Dark Horses

Before I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the Wyndham Champion. First of all, WHAT A WEEK! Two of the three guys listed in last weeks article went into the six-man playoff. Ultimately Kevin Kisner won, but watching Branden Grace and Roger Sloan have a shot at the trophy was amazing to see. Also them coming in second after all things were said and done made for a nice day in DFS, where I came in 37th out of 5,900. Even though it was low-stakes, it was 10x back on my entry fee. My three dark horses were the two mentioned, Grace and Sloan, but also Bo Hoag who had a good Thursday, but a one-over Friday to miss the cut.