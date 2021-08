A woman turned herself in for a purse snatching in Luzerne County,

Kelly Jones, 40, of the Wyoming area, turned herself in on Tuesday night.

Police tell us Jones took an 80-year-old woman's purse out of a shopping cart at Price Chopper in Wyoming on Tuesday, then purchased two $100 gift cards at another store.

The police chief says Jones turned herself in and returned the purse and its contents. She faces theft charges.