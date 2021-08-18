Cancel
Orangeburg County, SC

Face masks now required in Orangeburg County buildings and vehicles

News19 WLTX
Orangeburg County will now require people to wear a mask or face covering in county buildings and county vehicles following a unanimous vote at the county council meeting Monday evening.

County Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Monday requiring the use of face coverings in county buildings and in county vehicles. An emergency ordinance requires only one reading to become law. The ordinance will be in effect for 60 days unless the county ends it earlier.

In discussing the ordinance, council cited a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the area.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) , a high incidence rate of COVID-19 is 200 cases per 100,000 people. The incidence rate in Orangeburg County is 479.3 per 100,000 -- more than 100 points higher than a week ago, according to county attorney D'Anne Haydel.

According to Haydel, 15 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients at the Regional Medical Center , up from 12 last week. Four beds are occupied in the hospital's intensive care unit, up from one last week. There is one person on a ventilator, up from none the previous week.

The City of Orangeburg was set to consider a mask covering ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday night. However, that meeting was canceled due to weather, with tornado watches and warnings in place across the Midlands, including Orangeburg County .

