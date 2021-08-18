Flash Flood Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina Western Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Southwestern Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 957 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain embedded with thunderstorms across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible between now and Midnight bringing rain totals into the 2 to 5 inch range. Flash flooding is expected to begin over parts of the warned area between now and midnight...favoring the flashy creeks and streams within the steeper mountainous terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and tropical rainfall. SOURCE...Radar and Rain Gage reports. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wilkesboro... Jefferson West Jefferson... Lansing Glendale Springs... Wilbar Laurel Springs Poor drainage areas will be greatly impacted. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED