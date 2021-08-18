Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grayson County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina Western Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Southwestern Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 957 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain embedded with thunderstorms across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible between now and Midnight bringing rain totals into the 2 to 5 inch range. Flash flooding is expected to begin over parts of the warned area between now and midnight...favoring the flashy creeks and streams within the steeper mountainous terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and tropical rainfall. SOURCE...Radar and Rain Gage reports. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wilkesboro... Jefferson West Jefferson... Lansing Glendale Springs... Wilbar Laurel Springs Poor drainage areas will be greatly impacted. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grayson County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy