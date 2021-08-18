Special Weather Statement issued for Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Star Valley Showers and Thunderstorms with potential Strong Wind Gusts This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph as they move through the area. Brief heavy rain will occur. * WHERE...Star Valley. * WHEN...815 PM through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may become flying debris.