Cayuga County, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga; Tompkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR CAYUGA, NORTHERN CORTLAND, SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 958 PM EDT, The heaviest rainfall has mainly shifted east of the I-81 corridor, with lighter rain expected to continue for another hour or so. Runoff will continue to produce flooding issues west of I-81, while another quick inch or so of rain is still possible in eastern portions of the warning area in the next 45 minutes. Law enforcement has reported widespread road flooding in the region. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pompey, Homer, Otisco, Groton, Locke, Preble, Moravia, Scott, Truxton, Cuyler, Sempronius, Tully, Fabius, East Homer, Kelloggsville, La Fayette, Montville, Glen Haven, Baltimore and Vesper. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

