Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall will continue to diminish through the evening hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall will continue over the area for up to an hour. Please continue to heed any road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Thursday for portions of central Utah, northern Utah and southern Utah.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Atmore to 9 miles northeast of Robertsdale. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton and Silverhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lee County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lee, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lee; Phillips HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha Counties. In Arkansas, Lee and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Antelope; Knox; Madison; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison, southwestern Pierce, Antelope and southwestern Knox Counties through 400 AM CDT At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clearwater, or 31 miles southeast of O`neill, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Neligh around 340 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:20:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 7 Taeao Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Butler County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTLER COUNTY At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chicora, Bruin, Eau Claire, Petrolia, Karns City, Fairview, West Sunbury, Hooker and Boyers. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Muskingum County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskingum; Noble THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND WESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Caldwell, Dudley, Belle Valley, Sarahsville, Dexter City and Wolf Run State Park.
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Garfield County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garfield, southeastern Holt and northern Wheeler Counties through 400 AM CDT At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Bartlett, or 31 miles south of O`neill, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ewing, Bartlett, Knievels Corner, Cumminsville, Four Corners, Buffalo Flats and Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 327 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 141 and 161. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:29:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shadehill, or 9 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lemmon and Shadehill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 01:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Perkins County through 300 AM MDT At 205 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Lodgepole, or 15 miles south of Hettinger, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Shadehill Reservoir around 225 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Shadehill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:11:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 300 AM MDT. * At 227 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Butte, or 10 miles west of Lemmon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Haynes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:26:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Sioux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 242 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of North Lemmon, or 10 miles north of Lemmon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Adams County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy