Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court rules state House Democrats can be arrested to force attendance at Capitol

erienewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state House may compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest, overturning a lower court order from earlier this month. The Texas House has yet to reach a quorum during the second called special session because the majority of House Democrats have been absent from the floor since July 12, when they initially fled the state to break quorum during the first special session as a way to block restrictive voting legislation.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#House Democrats#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Cnn#General S Office#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Travis County, TXPosted by
Reform Austin

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Abbott

As schools and local authorities across the state continue fighting Governor Greg Abbott’s prohibition of mask mandates, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled to allow Travis County’s school mask order. Issued on Thursday, the ruling denies Abbott’s request to block a Travis County Judge’s temporary restraining order to the Governor’s...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden should defund states that restrict voting rights. Period.

Congressional Democrats have a golden opportunity to protect voting rights when the House of Representatives returns to session this week to lay the groundwork for approving two different infrastructure proposals: By taking a page from the GOP’s playbook, they should use the infrastructure measures to “defund” states that are suppressing voting and enacting laws that make it easier for Republican officials to overturn election results they don’t like.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
Collegestribuneledgernews.com

State Supreme Court rules University of South Carolina can require masks

(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the University of South Carolina can have a universal mask mandate, but it cannot “discriminate” against unvaccinated students by requiring only them to wear masks. After the university announced its indoor mask mandate earlier this year, Attorney General Alan...
Congress & CourtsCBS Austin

Texas House to debate election bill on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — After Democrats kept the Texas House of Representatives below the minimum number of members required to take action on bills for more than a month, the election bill at the center of soured relations between the two parties will be among the first pieces of legislation members will be able to vote for on the floor for the first time since the end of the regular session in May.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Lawsuits ask state, federal courts to handle Wisconsin redistricting

Two new lawsuits filed Monday asked courts to get involved in Wisconsin's next round of redistricting, including one by a conservative group telling Wisconsin Supreme Court justices that they could potentially redraw the state's political lines themselves. The cases were the second and third redistricting lawsuits filed since the process...

Comments / 1

Community Policy