Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.