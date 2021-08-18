Coronavirus booster shots expected for all Americans 8 months after becoming fully vaccinated

Reports from the Associated Press and Washington Post say the Biden Administration will recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters and that announcement could happen as soon as this week.

The news comes as Placer County has broken a new record for ICU hospitalizations, topping their winter high of coronavirus patients in ICU beds, just Monday.

“That was the highest that we’ve seen so far in the pandemic, as far as number of patients in our Placer ICU’s with COVID,” Dr. Rob Oldham, the Placer County Public Health Officer said.

The nation is now looking to ensure lasting protection as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

"As soon as we find out that we will need to have to booster people, we're going to be ready to do it right away," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster shot for Americans with compromised immune systems.

And the Associated Press and Washington Post are reporting that the White House plans on announcing a recommendation for boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after being fully vaccinated.

"Basically, the vaccine is there to stimulate your body’s natural immune response and then after awhile, your body often needs to see that again and that’s actually what even the second dose is... giving the immune system a second chance to see that again and mount even a stronger response," Dr. Oldham said.

Frank Schneegas, a spokesman for Yolo County says they are still waiting for a series of approvals, starting with the FDA.

“Boosters will not be administered at any county vaccine clinics until the state’s guidance is received," Schneegas said.

It's similar story for Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties who are still focused on those who haven’t received their first or second doses.

But Placer County says, when the time comes, they’ve got plenty of supply to go around.

"There’s no problem really with vaccine supply as we had in the winter, and so hopefully as we talk about with potential boosters coming forward, that that will hold," Dr. Oldham said. "I don’t have any reason to believe that we’ll have any supply problems like we had in the winter."

These booster shots are expected to start next month, after the FDA formally approves the vaccines.

