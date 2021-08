Thanks to plenty of warm Georgia sun, flowers thrive in Nick Palumbo’s front yard in Savannah. Vegetables grow out back. “We've got some nice sun in the crux of it and a southern-facing house and kind of always the dream has always been to be able to get a solar panel up there and save some bucks just by pointing at the sun,” Palumbo said on a recent morning before showing Seth Gunning of Creative Solar around the place.