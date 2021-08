A year ago, UCS launched the Science Hub for Climate Litigation, an exciting project that works at the nexus of science and law to help inform climate litigation. Climate litigation—actions in the courts or other legal bodies seeking to address a wide array of topics related to climate change and climate-aligned policy—has grown in importance as a tactic for curtailing or addressing impacts from climate change. We have seen a renewed hope for climate action from the courts, and potential for meaningful change. There is an important opportunity right now for science to inform the law to better address climate change. If we want robust and meaningful science to reach the courts, we need to start thinking about how science and the law operate together.