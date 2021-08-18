Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia All Grown, Shares Steamy Photo With BF

On August 17th, Madonna posted a series of extravagant photos for her 63rd birthday to her 16 million Instagram followers. For her birthday, she had an all out spectacle with her six children, her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, and BFF, Debi Mazar, to name a few. She captioned the post as “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire,” followed by ten ornate photos — one of which caught our eye as a rare full-family pic featuring all of Madonna’s six kids. Within eight hours, Madonna fans were piling in to the comment section to rave over the rarely seen full family photo....