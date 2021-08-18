Cancel
Celebrities

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia All Grown, Shares Steamy Photo With BF

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Gia Giudice is all grown up now and becoming more like her mother every day. Very much like her mom Teresa, Gia Giudice is in love and sharing it with the world on Instagram. Gia, 20, is getting hot and steamy with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. Gia recently shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer dress while embracing a steamy kiss with Carmichael inside a telephone booth.

www.tvshowsace.com

Person
Teresa Giudice
