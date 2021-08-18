Cancel
MLB

Two Twins coaches sidelined with COVID-19

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this season, a small COVID-19 outbreak among three players and a staff member halted the Twins’ season, forcing the postponement of three games while in California. Now, the Twins are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among their coaching ranks. On Sunday, the Twins announced hitting coach Edgar Varela had...

www.wctrib.com

