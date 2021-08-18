Computer Basics

Not sure what all the buttons do on your sprinkler controller? Confused about zones, heads, and nozzles? Join this FREE online class to learn all about the basics of a home sprinkler system and how to program your sprinkler controller! Register here: https://sprinklerbasics.eventbrite.com Attend this free workshop to learn more about; • All the parts of a typical home sprinkler system • How to determine how much water your system uses • How to see if your system has uneven coverage • How to program your controller • How to adjust heads and maintain your system • How to check your system for leaks • How to make easy DIY repairs This is a free online event. Register even if you cannot attend during the event to get access to the recording afterwards. The class will be 1 hour long and is taught by Dr. Dotty Woodson, irrigation expert....