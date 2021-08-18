Computer Basics
If you have an interest in learning how to use a computer, we have the class for you. Computer Basics is a hands-on class giving an introduction to the parts of the computer and how to use them, focusing on its primary navigational tool, the mouse. This 1-session class is designed for people with little to no computer experience, so don’t hesitate to sign-up if you fall into one of these categories. Class size is limited to five and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3qPNHZ5 beginning August 1 or call to register at 325-437-7323.www.abilenetx.gov
