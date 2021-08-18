Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Computer Basics

abilenetx.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an interest in learning how to use a computer, we have the class for you. Computer Basics is a hands-on class giving an introduction to the parts of the computer and how to use them, focusing on its primary navigational tool, the mouse. This 1-session class is designed for people with little to no computer experience, so don’t hesitate to sign-up if you fall into one of these categories. Class size is limited to five and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3qPNHZ5 beginning August 1 or call to register at 325-437-7323.

www.abilenetx.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Basics#Https Bit Ly 3qpnhz5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene Public Library offering free computer basics classes in August

If you have an interest in learning how to use a computer, but don’t know where to start, The Abilene Public Library has the class for you! Computer Basics is a hands-on class giving an introduction to the parts of the computer and how to use them, focusing on its primary navigational tool, the mouse. This one-session class is designed for people with little to no computer experience, so don’t hesitate to sign up if you fall into one of these categories. Everyone in the class will be a beginner. Class size is limited to 5 and registration is required. Call 325-437-7323 to register or for more information.
ElectronicsThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Demystify computers by learning about their basic parts

For generations that didn’t grow up with computers, they can often seem overwhelming to approach. But don’t be too intimidated. Even the generations that grew up with computers don’t always have much knowledge on how these machines work or what their various parts do. Here is a quick guide to help demystify the basic components and functions of a personal computer.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Computer Support Technician Program

Computers are great when they work, right? Train to be a valued computer support technician who is an expert at troubleshooting and an appreciated, go-to computer geek. You could be that technology lifesaver who ensures that systems work as planned – at work and at home!. Program delivery. Hutchinson and...
EducationPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best student computer in 2021

Finding the right student computer for you can be tricky. Size, power, and price are just a few of the factors you need to consider when perusing the best computers to find the one that's right for your needs as a student. Whether you want a Windows PC, a Mac,...
Greenville, NCecu.edu

Information Technology and Computing Services

Registration and our full catalog of sessions is available at:. Qwickly Attendance in Canvas, Mon 8/30 | 9:00-10:00: Qwickly Attendance provides flexibility for tracking and grading attendance. In this session, learn to enable Qwickly Attendance, track attendance, use with course sessions, and manage attendance grades. 10 Cool Things in Canvas...
ElectronicsKSNT

Best computer screen protector

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have gone to the time, trouble and expense of purchasing a brand new laptop or desktop computer, the last thing you need or want is to accidentally damage your computer screen with cracks and scratches or various forms of dirt and debris.
ChinaWVNews

Life Skills Basics 101

I have no recollection whatsoever of taking Life Skills Basics 101. Chances are you also took the course, but have no memory of it either. Life Skills Basics 101 training begins at birth and continues for the next three to four years. During that time, most of us learn skills that are essential to our safety, maturity, education, vocation, and, well, our ability to muddle through life without embarrassing ourselves too often.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Farm Computer Usage is Climbing

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released their 2021 Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report. The report is conducted every other year and presents data on farm computer usage, including computer access, ownership or leasing, farm business use, and internet access. USDA findings show that 82 percent of...
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Entanglement for a million qubit computer?

Japanese scientist have discovered durable entangled protons on a silicon surface, “opening doors to an organic union of classical and quantum computing platforms and potentially strengthening quantum technology”, according to home of the research, Nagoya City University. “Proton entanglement has been previously observed in molecular hydrogen and plays an important...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basics of Deep Learning: Backpropagation

Step by step hands-on tutorial for backpropagation from scratch. I’ve been studying deep learning for a while now, and I became a huge fan of current deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch or TensorFlow. However, as I’m getting used to such simple but powerful tools, the fundamentals of core concepts in deep learning such as backpropagation started to fade out. I believe it’s always good to go back to the basics and wanted to make a detailed hands-on tutorial to clear things out.
Computersdotesports.com

How to a clean computer screen

At some point, your computer monitor will get dirty, dusty, or even get some smudges. Since these are expensive screens, you want to be careful when cleaning them and not cause any damage. Here is a guide on how to clean your computer screen properly. To clean your computer screen,...
weatherfordtx.gov

Sprinkler Basics

Not sure what all the buttons do on your sprinkler controller? Confused about zones, heads, and nozzles? Join this FREE online class to learn all about the basics of a home sprinkler system and how to program your sprinkler controller! Register here: https://sprinklerbasics.eventbrite.com Attend this free workshop to learn more about; • All the parts of a typical home sprinkler system • How to determine how much water your system uses • How to see if your system has uneven coverage • How to program your controller • How to adjust heads and maintain your system • How to check your system for leaks • How to make easy DIY repairs This is a free online event. Register even if you cannot attend during the event to get access to the recording afterwards. The class will be 1 hour long and is taught by Dr. Dotty Woodson, irrigation expert....
EngineeringPhys.org

Enabling cells to talk to computers

Genetically encoded reporter proteins have been a mainstay of biotechnology research, allowing scientists to track gene expression, understand intracellular processes and debug engineered genetic circuits. But conventional reporting schemes that rely on fluorescence and other optical approaches come with practical limitations that could cast a shadow over the field's future...
Coding & Programmingstackoverflow.blog

Diagnose engineering process failures with data visualization

Here's three areas where data visualization can make your engineering life easier. As developers, we are always looking for better ways to ensure we ship quality code. Many of us already use processes such as pull requests (PRs), automated integration tests, and monitoring to make sure the code we deliver is well written and working as expected. The popularity of these workflows speaks for themselves, but what happens when they go wrong? (And they will go wrong.) When we are working at larger scales, how do we even know if they are going wrong? The answer is data visualization, when applied properly it’s a powerful tool for getting insight into our workflows.
ComputersCosmos

Maths, encryption, and quantum computing

Are you worried about someone listening into your calls, reading your emails, or watching your video chats?. The internet has changed the face of communication and how communication can be stolen, spied upon or manipulated, and it always gets harder to protect ourselves as technology evolves. This becomes even more difficult as we face a future of quantum computers, which will be so powerful they’ll make the security we use now look like mere child’s play.
SoftwarePhys.org

A complete platform for quantum computing

In a new groundbreaking work, researchers from DTU have now realized the complete platform for an optical quantum computer. The platform is universal and scalable, it all takes place at room temperature, and the technology is directly compatible with standard fiber optic networks. This puts DTU right at the forefront of the development.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Release Testing Basics | UpGuard

Prior to making a software system available for public consumption, a series of tests should be conducted to ensure the software runs as intended. Flaws are fixed and inefficiencies removed to come up with a program that runs seamlessly. A battery of tests is conducted with a view towards identifying and fixing bugs, which are a precursor for system failure. It is an essential part of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), and may perhaps be considered the most important aspect, aside from design and coding. Indeed, the quality of the product plays a huge part in setting the stage for the acceptance and success of subsequent ones in the market. With this in mind testing hitherto release of software should not be taken for granted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy