Ohio appeals court to rule on DeWine ending $300 federal COVID-19 boost in unemployment benefits

beaconjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhioans hoping to restore $300 per week in federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits brought their case to the 10th District Court of Appeals Wednesday. At the heart of the case is whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits. Congress approved the payments in March 2020 to assist with joblessness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

