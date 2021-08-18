Minneapolis police seek help to ID vehicle involved in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, July 25 at 3:02 a.m. on West 15th Street just west of Nicollet Avenue. The vehicle was headed westbound on West 15th when it struck a pedestrian in the road and continued driving. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.