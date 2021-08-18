Homestead blanks Bellmont in battle of ranked girls soccer squads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Homestead shut out 2A no. 16 Bellmont 5-0 behind four goals in the first half by the Spartans on Tuesday night at Pat Teagarden Field. Sydney Couch and Amelia White each scored twice in the first half. White is back at Homestead for her senior season after playing the last two and a half years in the US National program. The forward is a member of the U17 girls National Team and has verbally committed to play at Penn State.