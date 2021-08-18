Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

The Plex inviting public to free PLEX-tastic Fall Event on Aug. 25

WANE-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Plex is inviting the public to the free PLEX-tastic Fall Event presented by PROFED on Aug. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “The Plex has made some exciting changes to our youth soccer programs and we want to show you what it’s all about. Watch a soccer trick show, eat some free food and learn about all the youth soccer options that are available for the fall,” the organization said.

