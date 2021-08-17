Cancel
49ers claim former Ravens DB Davontae Harris off waivers

By Kyle Madson
 8 days ago
The 49ers on Tuesday announced another addition to their secondary as they continue battling injuries and depth problems. They claimed defensive back Davontae Harris off waivers from the Ravens, and released QB Josh Rosen in a corresponding move.

Harris was a fifth-round selection by the Bengals in the 2018 draft. He was let go by Cincinnati after his rookie season, joined the Broncos for the 2019 campaign, and was claimed off waivers from Denver by the Ravens midway through the 2020 season.

He’s played in 30 games with 8 starts across his three-year career. His most extensive playing time came in 2019 when he started six games for the Broncos and played in 429 defensive snaps. Harris has 50 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in his career.

The 49ers will slide Harris into their thin cornerback room that saw Ken Webster get released as part of the first wave of roster cuts. Emmanuel Moseley is also working through a hamstring injury going into the second preseason game. Harris can’t be written off as a candidate to make the roster, but his primary function to start will simply be filling out the secondary with injuries and roster cuts limiting that group.

